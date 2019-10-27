Analysts Expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Elevate Credit also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Elevate Credit’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $280,440.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,526 shares of company stock valued at $639,944. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ELVT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 97,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,549. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

