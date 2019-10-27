Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,136. The company has a market capitalization of $729.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

