Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) PT at $16.00

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,200. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $996.95 million, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.