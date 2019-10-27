Analysts Set Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) PT at $3.72

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

TOCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Tocagen to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Shares of TOCA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 416,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,738. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 300.42% and a negative return on equity of 115.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tocagen by 151.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tocagen by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Tocagen by 41.2% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.