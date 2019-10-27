Analyzing Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & Endurance Explorations Group (NYSE:EXPL)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Endurance Explorations Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -13.64% 5.04% 3.16% Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Endurance Explorations Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 0.78 $411.20 million N/A N/A Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Explorations Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Turquoise Hill Resources and Endurance Explorations Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 453.11%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Endurance Explorations Group.

Risk & Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Endurance Explorations Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

About Endurance Explorations Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.