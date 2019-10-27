Analyzing Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NASDAQ:LND)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International N/A N/A N/A BRASILAGRO COMP/S 30.49% 19.55% 13.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Village Farms International and BRASILAGRO COMP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 3 0 3.00 BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.98%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than BRASILAGRO COMP/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and BRASILAGRO COMP/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.90 -$5.76 million ($0.11) -75.55 BRASILAGRO COMP/S $152.70 million 1.56 $45.85 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International.

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Village Farms International does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats Village Farms International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

