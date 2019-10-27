Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $16.17 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Shares of BP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.