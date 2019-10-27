Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $40.13 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,664 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for approximately 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 748,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 154,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHB. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

