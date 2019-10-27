Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the quarter. NuVasive accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of NuVasive worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $65.62 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $75.00 target price on shares of NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

