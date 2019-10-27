Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

