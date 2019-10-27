Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248,143.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,271,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

