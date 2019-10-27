Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,155.67 ($28.17).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,015.50 ($26.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,893.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,981.25.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, with a total value of £50,720 ($66,274.66). Insiders bought 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $7,329,891 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

