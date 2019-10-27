Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.00 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn R. Larsen sold 4,355 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $249,149.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $434,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $274,404.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock worth $800,681. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

