Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) shares rose 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 10,403,589 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,515,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $763.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 83,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,911 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.