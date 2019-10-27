Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after buying an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Apache by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 14,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after buying an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.