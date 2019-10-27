Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $226.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Apple stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The firm has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.90. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $246.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

