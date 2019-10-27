Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.22.

AAPL traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

