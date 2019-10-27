Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,129.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,088.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $729.79 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

