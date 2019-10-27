Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 95 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 746,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519,883 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,957,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 245,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after purchasing an additional 152,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $694,162.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,857,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

