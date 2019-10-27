Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp makes up 1.8% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $106,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 312,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $68.11 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.