Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $68.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

