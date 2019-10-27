Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is Global Thematic Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,449 shares during the period. Aramark makes up about 4.3% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $61,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Aramark by 18.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

ARMK opened at $44.22 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.