Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

AROC stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

