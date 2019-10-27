Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 313,924 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,924 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Zoetis by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

ZTS stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

