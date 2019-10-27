ArtByte Market Cap Hits $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00612481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

