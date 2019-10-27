Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. Bank of America cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,730,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

