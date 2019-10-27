ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €265.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €239.62 ($278.62).

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.