AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,253.44 ($94.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,383 ($96.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,059.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,548.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.