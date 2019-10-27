AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62.

AZN stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. HSBC reissued a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.53.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

