AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after buying an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

