Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 85.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $145.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.