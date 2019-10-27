Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $101.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.19.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.07. 759,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,728. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 495.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $143,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

