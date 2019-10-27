Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.26.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 0.51. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. Avalara’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $86,644.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 14,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,245,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 47.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

