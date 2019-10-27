Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s third-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year on year. The company tightened EPS guidance to $6.50-$6.60 for 2019, reflecting sluggish market trends and an incremental currency headwind. Nevertheless, the company will likely deliver strong top-line growth, margin expansion and earnings improvement backed by acquisitions, organic growth and strong presence in emerging markets. The company will benefit from focus on pricing actions, restructuring activities and execution of strategies. The Label and Graphic Materials segment will maintain its momentum of top-line growth and margin expansion, aided by growth in emerging markets, focus on high-value categories and productivity initiatives. The Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment is poised well on acquisitions.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of AVY opened at $126.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.61.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deon Stander sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $1,164,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,321.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,601. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

