Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.69.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 541,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 1,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 369,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

