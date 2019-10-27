Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Avid Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 505.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

