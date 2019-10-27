Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 1,256,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,747. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

