B. Riley Comments on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Silica in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $394.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

NYSE SLCA opened at $7.72 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $525.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $5,383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at $175,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.