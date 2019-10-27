Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Ewald purchased 27,483 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $500,465.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 5,417 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $99,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $676,574. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

