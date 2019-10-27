Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 5,502 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,226 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 171,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $740.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 7,313 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $235,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,490 shares of company stock worth $3,797,847. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

