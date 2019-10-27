Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

