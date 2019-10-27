Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of CBTX worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CBTX by 17.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBTX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CBTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CBTX by 21.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CBTX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CBTX shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CBTX in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of CBTX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. CBTX Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $729.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CBTX Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.