Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $540.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

