Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 90,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NMFC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.53. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,703,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,740,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,314,950.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Kline purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 422,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

