Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.70.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.51. 366,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,106. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $268,116.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock worth $1,896,747. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $36,474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

