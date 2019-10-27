Bank of America Lowers iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 2,319,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. iRobot has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $132.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iRobot by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

