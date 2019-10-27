Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $21,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMRC opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $594.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.