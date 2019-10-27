Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and traded as high as $98.40. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 1,694,555 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$106.17.

The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.85.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8079873 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.70 per share, with a total value of C$917,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,877,500.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

