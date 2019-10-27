Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 5%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.52, approximately 1,659,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,693,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 3.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 73.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 173,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

