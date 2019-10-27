Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €66.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

BAS stock opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.53.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

